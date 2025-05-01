National News
Memorial University names new president as school faces ‘horrible’ morale

May 1, 2025 44 views

-CP-Janet Morrison has been named the new president of Newfoundland and Labrador’s only university, which is grappling with crumbling infrastructure, financial shortfalls and low morale. Morrison is currently the president and vice-chancellor of Ontario’s Sheridan College, and will begin her new role at Memorial University in St. John’s in August. At a press conference today, Morrison acknowledged the university faces challenges and pledged to take them on by fostering a sense of “shared purpose” among staff and faculty. Nicolas Keough, a spokesperson with the university’s student union, says he is cautiously optimistic Morrison will be a turning point for the school, where he described morale among students and staff as “horrible.” Memorial has had a temporary president since 2023, when former president Vianne Timmons was removed from her role after…

