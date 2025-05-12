National News
‘A spirit-led life journey’: Huntsville’s Hope Arises founder featured in Hot Docs documentary ‘Red Girl Rising’

May 12, 2025 191 views

By Megan Hederson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, muskokaregion.com Joyce Jonathan Crone nearly wept as she stood centre stage in front of the packed audience at Toronto’s Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. This was her “Oscar moment,” she said – proud of the powerful film she helped shape, one that shines a light on Indigenous strength, culture, and community in Huntsville. Crone is the subject of “Red Girl Rising,” a 12-minute documentary that had its world premiere April 30 at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in Toronto. What is the documentary about? The documentary unveils the everyday life of Crone, an Indigenous woman and founder of Hope Arises Project Inc., which she said works to dismantle “cultural misconceptions, barriers, racism, and stereotypes.” Hope Arises has led walks through downtown…

