National News
ticker

Indigenous fashion week in Santa Fe, New Mexico, explores heritage in silk and hides

May 12, 2025 244 views

By Morgan Lee SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Fashion designers from across North America are bringing inspiration from their Indigenous heritage, culture and everyday lives to three days of runway modeling starting Friday in a leading creative hub and marketplace for Indigenous art. A fashion show affiliated with the century-old Santa Fe Indian Market is collaborating this year with a counterpart from Vancouver, Canada, in a spirit of Indigenous solidarity and artistic freedom. A second, independent runway show at a rail yard district in the city has nearly doubled the bustle of models, makeup and final fittings. Three days of runway shows set to music will have models that include professionals and family, dancers and Indigenous celebrities from TV and the political sphere. Clothing and accessories rely on materials ranging…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nova Scotia Indigenous leader calls on Ottawa to move ahead with review of arrests

May 12, 2025 191

An Indigenous leader is calling on Ottawa to begin an external review into why fisheries officers…

Read more
National News

Mamakwa ‘felt something’ viewing historic Treaty 9

May 12, 2025 225

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source KIIWETINOONG — Viewing the James Bay…

Read more