Indigenous fashion week in Santa Fe, New Mexico, explores heritage in silk and hides

By Morgan Lee SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Fashion designers from across North America are bringing inspiration from their Indigenous heritage, culture and everyday lives to three days of runway modeling starting Friday in a leading creative hub and marketplace for Indigenous art. A fashion show affiliated with the century-old Santa Fe Indian Market is collaborating this year with a counterpart from Vancouver, Canada, in a spirit of Indigenous solidarity and artistic freedom. A second, independent runway show at a rail yard district in the city has nearly doubled the bustle of models, makeup and final fittings. Three days of runway shows set to music will have models that include professionals and family, dancers and Indigenous celebrities from TV and the political sphere. Clothing and accessories rely on materials ranging…



