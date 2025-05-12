Sioux Valley chief stands ground

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun SIOUX VALLEY DAKOTA NATION — Chief Vince Tacan appeared before a crowd of protesters Friday afternoon and told them that he would not comply with their demand that he resign. “I’m going to say right now that I’m not stepping down,” Tacan told the crowd of about two dozen people. “We had a meeting yesterday the council decided they are not stepping down — they said they are not going to be bullied into stepping down.” Prior to the chief’s appearance, an RCMP vehicle and a First Nation Safety Officer vehicle patrolled outside the Oyate’ Omnic’iya Tipi building for about an hour as a group that calls itself the Concerned Members of Sioux Valley waited for the chief. The group had…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice