National News
ticker

Sioux Valley chief stands ground

May 12, 2025 157 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun SIOUX VALLEY DAKOTA NATION — Chief Vince Tacan appeared before a crowd of protesters Friday afternoon and told them that he would not comply with their demand that he resign. “I’m going to say right now that I’m not stepping down,” Tacan told the crowd of about two dozen people. “We had a meeting yesterday the council decided they are not stepping down — they said they are not going to be bullied into stepping down.” Prior to the chief’s appearance, an RCMP vehicle and a First Nation Safety Officer vehicle patrolled outside the Oyate’ Omnic’iya Tipi building for about an hour as a group that calls itself the Concerned Members of Sioux Valley waited for the chief. The group had…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nova Scotia Indigenous leader calls on Ottawa to move ahead with review of arrests

May 12, 2025 192

An Indigenous leader is calling on Ottawa to begin an external review into why fisheries officers…

Read more
National News

Mamakwa ‘felt something’ viewing historic Treaty 9

May 12, 2025 227

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source KIIWETINOONG — Viewing the James Bay…

Read more