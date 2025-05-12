Promoting good health in Rankin Inlet creates a rewarding career

By Photo courtesy of Angnaluaaq (Tia) Friesen, Nunavut News As a public health nurse in Rankin Inlet, Angnaluaaq (Tia) Friesen’s work is focused on preventative health and being proactive to ensure people in her community stay healthy. “What I really like is working upstream, like preventing things before they happen, “ Friesen said. A good part of that work for Friesen is public outreach and health promotion throughout the community. “It would be going to the schools to educate kids on how to wash your hands, or talking to the middle school or high school about smoking cessation, smoking reduction or vaping, and really trying to prevent people getting seriously sick down the road, or preventing illnesses from going around. “It’s really fun to go out to the community and…
