Northern premiers look to expand horizons and opportunities during Northern Premiers’ Forum

By Screenshot: Northern Premiers’ Forum, Nunavut News Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok says within Canada’s three Northern territories exists an “incredible opportunity”. “We’re seeing so much uncertainty around the world, right across this country, and I think one thing as Northern territories that we provide all Canadians is certainty. We have so much opportunity,” Akeeagok said. The premier recently attended the annual Northern Premiers’ Forum held in Haines Junction, Yukon, joined by this years’ chair Yukon premier Ranj Pillai, and NWT premier R.J. Simpson. Akeeagok said as a team of three, the premiers are pushing and demonstrating that the territories are emerging as a key region for prosperity and possibilities for growth with “nation building projects”. “I too, very much look forward to working very closely with the Prime Minister on…



