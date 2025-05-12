National News
Fort St. John to receive millions of dollars in provincial funding for climate emergencies

May 12, 2025 126 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local First Nation and the City of Fort St. John will both be receiving a combined over $4.4 million toward reducing the risk of climate emergencies. The city will receive $4.2 million toward a remediation project of the Bouffioux Coulee area, to reduce watershed flood risk and outfall pipeline protection for local and neighbouring communities; and rainfall distribution analysis and bylaw amendment for better stormwater planning. Meanwhile, Saulteau First Nations in Moberly Lake will be getting $245,987 toward a water-related hazard management plan designed to improve resilience through increased and more accessible planning and mapping resources, which in turn will assist the Nation in “working with external partners toward regional resiliency.” In a press release on…

