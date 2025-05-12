National News
Mamakwa ‘felt something’ viewing historic Treaty 9

May 12, 2025 225 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source KIIWETINOONG — Viewing the James Bay Treaty was an “emotional” experience for Sol Mamakwa, MPP for Kiiwetinoong. The New Democrat’s riding is mostly within the territory of the treaty, also known as Treaty 9, and the land includes his home First Nation. He recently visited the Archives of Ontario in North York and saw the 1905 treaty up-close there. “It was a very interesting visit,” Mamakwa said in an interview Friday. “When I saw the signatures from KI (Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, or Big Trout Lake), North Caribou and Fort Severn … I felt something, it just felt emotional.” Mamakwa shared the experience this week with photos on social media. “As a rights-holder, it was a powerful experience to physically hold this…

