Nova Scotia Indigenous leader calls on Ottawa to move ahead with review of arrests

An Indigenous leader is calling on Ottawa to begin an external review into why fisheries officers allegedly arrested two Mi’kmaq fishers in March 2024 and left them at a Nova Scotia gas station without shoes or phones. Chief Gerald Toney of the Annapolis Valley First Nation told a news conference in Ottawa today there has been no movement on the file since then-fisheries minister Diane Lebouthillier called for the review on July 8. Toney says the way the two men were treated was “inhumane,” and he urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to take action within his first 100 days in office. Lebouthillier said after the arrests that the review would examine Fisheries Department policies, adding that a panel with Indigenous leadership would be announced within a month. A veteran fisheries…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice