Brantford man in serious condition after being stabbed in early morning altercation

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford City Police are seeking information on an assault that saw a man show up at hospital suffering several stab wounds Tuesday, May 13, 2025, shortly after 3:00 a.m.. Brantford Police Service (BPS) said the victim was determined to be in serious condition. Police launched an investigation and officers located multiple blood droplets and spatter along various portions of sidewalk along Terrace Hill Street. This investigation is still in its early stages, and further updates will follow. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 and reference Incident #: BR25018042. Anonymous information can be provided by contacting Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ …



