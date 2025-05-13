National News
ticker

Brantford Police investigating overnight shooting

May 13, 2025 147 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford City police seeking the public help after receiving reports of a shooting near the intersection of Murray Street and Chatham Street Tuesday May 13, 2025, shortly after 2:00 a.m.. Brantford Police Service (BPS) said a significant police response was deployed and upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. This investigation is still in its early stages, and further updates will follow. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 and reference Incident #: BR25018039. Anonymous information can be provided by contacting Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Burned down Burger Barn is reopening on Six Nations. But how?

May 13, 2025 80

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Burger Barn is back. There will…

Read more
National News

B.C.’s low snowpack, melt signal drought, raising concern for hydro power

May 13, 2025 142

By Brenna Owen Drier, warmer weather in much of British Columbia last month has contributed to…

Read more