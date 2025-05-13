Brantford Police investigating overnight shooting

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford City police seeking the public help after receiving reports of a shooting near the intersection of Murray Street and Chatham Street Tuesday May 13, 2025, shortly after 2:00 a.m.. Brantford Police Service (BPS) said a significant police response was deployed and upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. This investigation is still in its early stages, and further updates will follow. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 and reference Incident #: BR25018039. Anonymous information can be provided by contacting Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/ …



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice