National News
ticker

Indigenous entrepreneurs explore 231-year old treaty as a way around US tariffs

May 13, 2025 84 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A First Nations trapper and entrepreneur is using his rights under a 231-year-old treaty to run his business across the US-Canada border without a visa, and other Indigenous business owners are also now using this legal pathway to bypass rising US tariffs and trade restrictions. George Bahm, a member of the Teslin Tlingit Council, and his wife expanded their business, Wild Yukon Furs, into the US in 2022. They sell fur jewellery and handmade goods sourced and created in their Yukon facility to tourists in Skagway, Alaska — a popular stop for international and domestic visitors during the busy cruise season. “Most of the time, they just ask for my Canadian status card, and then, away I go. It’s super…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Burned down Burger Barn is reopening on Six Nations. But how?

May 13, 2025 81

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Burger Barn is back. There will…

Read more
National News

B.C.’s low snowpack, melt signal drought, raising concern for hydro power

May 13, 2025 142

By Brenna Owen Drier, warmer weather in much of British Columbia last month has contributed to…

Read more