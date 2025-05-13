National News
ticker

AFN chief calls for review of natural resource deals amid talk of Alberta separation

May 13, 2025 83 views

By Lisa Johnson The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for a federal review of nearly century-old natural resource transfer agreements in response to Alberta’s government opening the door to a separation referendum. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make it far easier for Albertans to launch referendums on various topics — including splitting from Canada. Smith has pointed to growing alienation in her province and frustration with Ottawa, saying those wanting to separate “are not fringe voices.” National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak reiterated her previous condemnation of the move Monday, saying First Nations are standing firm against any discussion about separation. “Any smart province or premier would speak to First Nations directly and work with First Nations directly before…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Burned down Burger Barn is reopening on Six Nations. But how?

May 13, 2025 80

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Burger Barn is back. There will…

Read more
National News

B.C.’s low snowpack, melt signal drought, raising concern for hydro power

May 13, 2025 141

By Brenna Owen Drier, warmer weather in much of British Columbia last month has contributed to…

Read more