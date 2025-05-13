AFN chief calls for review of natural resource deals amid talk of Alberta separation

By Lisa Johnson The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for a federal review of nearly century-old natural resource transfer agreements in response to Alberta’s government opening the door to a separation referendum. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make it far easier for Albertans to launch referendums on various topics — including splitting from Canada. Smith has pointed to growing alienation in her province and frustration with Ottawa, saying those wanting to separate “are not fringe voices.” National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak reiterated her previous condemnation of the move Monday, saying First Nations are standing firm against any discussion about separation. “Any smart province or premier would speak to First Nations directly and work with First Nations directly before…



