Gun control group urges PM Carney to ensure ‘timely delivery’ on firearm commitments

By Jim Bronskill A prominent gun control group is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to swiftly implement Liberal election promises on firearms and avoid the foot-dragging that left many pledges under the previous government unfulfilled. In a letter to Carney, PolySeSouvient says the mandate for the next public safety minister should include a commitment to “timely delivery” of planned reforms, especially the buyback of banned firearms. PolySeSouvient includes students and graduates of Montreal’s École Polytechnique, where a gunman killed 14 women in 1989. Since May 2020, the Liberal government has banned more than 2,500 varieties of what it calls assault-style firearms — semi-automatics with sustained rapid-fire capability. During the recent election campaign, PolySeSouvient said Carney’s Liberals were the ones most likely to bring in additional measures to prevent firearm-related violence….



