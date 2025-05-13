Pikangikum water woes decades-old, chief says

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source PIKANGIKUM — Water issues in Pikangikum First Nation are the same now as 39 years ago, Chief Paddy Peters said Monday. “I was elected into office (for) my first term as chief when I was 30 years old,” he said in an interview via Zoom. “And what we’re going through right now … those (issues) were on the table when I began as chief, when I was 30 years old. “Today I’m 69 years old. I was re-elected into office in January of this new year, and the same issues are still on the table. “And, you know, I thought everything would be all worked out (by now). “I was out of office for over 10 years. I was re-elected…



