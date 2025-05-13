AFN chief calls for speedy return of clean water legislation

By Alessia Passafiume Parliamentarians will be “playing games with First Nations children’s lives” if they fail to quickly introduce and pass legislation to ensure access to clean drinking water, the Assembly of First Nations national chief said Monday. The Liberals under then-prime minister Justin Trudeau introduced legislation that would have guaranteed the right to clean drinking water — but it failed to become law before Parliament was prorogued and an election was called. “Every member of Parliament in Canada that’s going to sit in that House has an obligation to think about all the children of this country, and shame on people that played games, pushing it down politically, kicking it to each other and blaming each other, even through the election,” National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak told a news…
Related Posts
Burned down Burger Barn is reopening on Six Nations. But how?
May 13, 2025 80
By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Burger Barn is back. There will…
B.C.’s low snowpack, melt signal drought, raising concern for hydro power
May 13, 2025 141
By Brenna Owen Drier, warmer weather in much of British Columbia last month has contributed to…