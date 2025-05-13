National News
ticker

B.C.’s low snowpack, melt signal drought, raising concern for hydro power

May 13, 2025 141 views

By Brenna Owen Drier, warmer weather in much of British Columbia last month has contributed to an early melt, raising concern for widespread drought this summer, the province’s latest snowpack and water supply bulletin says. The drought, in turn, is curtailing B.C.’s ability to generate hydroelectricity, where most of the province’s power comes from, said former provincial environment minister Barry Penner, who now chairs the Energy Futures Institute. Penner said B.C. is on track to become a net importer of electricity in 2025, buying it from the United States, for the third consecutive year. The power gap comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening Canadian sovereignty, and after Trump slapped steep tariffs on Canadian goods, Penner said. “We have someone in the White House who’s actively threatening our country,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Burned down Burger Barn is reopening on Six Nations. But how?

May 13, 2025 80

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Burger Barn is back. There will…

Read more
National News

AFN chief calls for speedy return of clean water legislation

May 13, 2025 84

By Alessia Passafiume Parliamentarians will be “playing games with First Nations children’s lives” if they fail…

Read more