B.C.’s low snowpack, melt signal drought, raising concern for hydro power

By Brenna Owen Drier, warmer weather in much of British Columbia last month has contributed to an early melt, raising concern for widespread drought this summer, the province’s latest snowpack and water supply bulletin says. The drought, in turn, is curtailing B.C.’s ability to generate hydroelectricity, where most of the province’s power comes from, said former provincial environment minister Barry Penner, who now chairs the Energy Futures Institute. Penner said B.C. is on track to become a net importer of electricity in 2025, buying it from the United States, for the third consecutive year. The power gap comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening Canadian sovereignty, and after Trump slapped steep tariffs on Canadian goods, Penner said. “We have someone in the White House who’s actively threatening our country,…



