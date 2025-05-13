National News
ticker

Burned down Burger Barn is reopening on Six Nations. But how?

May 13, 2025 80 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Burger Barn is back. There will be a food truck on the grounds of the iconic Six Nations eatery this weekend, dishing out Burger Barn’s signature burgers in the shadow of the red barn-shaped restaurant on Fourth Line, which was gutted by fire in January. The  plan — at least for this weekend — is to serve burgers in the parking  lot from Friday, May 16 to Monday, May 19 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.,  with a second truck offering shaved ice for dessert from noon to 9 p.m. “Fair  warning, our menu will be limited, and beyond those specific dates we  don’t have a concrete schedule as of yet,” Burger Barn’s owners, Jason  and Celeste Hill of Six…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C.’s low snowpack, melt signal drought, raising concern for hydro power

May 13, 2025 142

By Brenna Owen Drier, warmer weather in much of British Columbia last month has contributed to…

Read more
National News

AFN chief calls for speedy return of clean water legislation

May 13, 2025 84

By Alessia Passafiume Parliamentarians will be “playing games with First Nations children’s lives” if they fail…

Read more