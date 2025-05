Burned down Burger Barn is reopening on Six Nations. But how?

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Burger Barn is back. There will be a food truck on the grounds of the iconic Six Nations eatery this weekend, dishing out Burger Barn’s signature burgers in the shadow of the red barn-shaped restaurant on Fourth Line, which was gutted by fire in January. The plan — at least for this weekend — is to serve burgers in the parking lot from Friday, May 16 to Monday, May 19 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m., with a second truck offering shaved ice for dessert from noon to 9 p.m. “Fair warning, our menu will be limited, and beyond those specific dates we don’t have a concrete schedule as of yet,” Burger Barn’s owners, Jason and Celeste Hill of Six…



