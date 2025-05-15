Caledon and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation to hold historic Council-to-Council Meeting

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen This week, the Town of Caledon and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation will meet for a council-to-council discussion at the Council House in Hagersville. At the meeting will be Mayor Annette Groves and members of Council, Town of Caledon, as well as Ogimaa-Kwe (Chief) Claire Sault and members of Council, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. The meeting will feature a presentation on Friendship from Mayor Groves and a session on Treaty Education led by Elder and Historian Darin Wybenga. Mayor Groves, in a statement to the Citizen, shared the importance of what the Council-to-Council meeting means to the Town of Caledon and herself. “The Town is on an important path to reconciliation and working with our Indigenous partners is…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice