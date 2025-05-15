Caledon and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation to hold historic Council-to-Council Meeting

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen This week, the Town of Caledon and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation will meet for a council-to-council discussion at the Council House in Hagersville. At the meeting will be Mayor Annette Groves and members of Council, Town of Caledon, as well as Ogimaa-Kwe (Chief) Claire Sault and members of Council, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. The meeting will feature a presentation on Friendship from Mayor Groves and a session on Treaty Education led by Elder and Historian Darin Wybenga. Mayor Groves, in a statement to the Citizen, shared the importance of what the Council-to-Council meeting means to the Town of Caledon and herself. “The Town is on an important path to reconciliation and working with our Indigenous partners is…