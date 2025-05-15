National News
ticker

Montreal Innu man’s ‘inhumane’ death shows need for more homeless services: coroner

May 15, 2025 130 views

By Sidhartha Banerjee The death of an unhoused Innu man whose body was found inside a portable toilet in Montreal was avoidable, a Quebec coroner said Thursday, highlighting the need for additional resources to combat homelessness. Raphaël “Napa” André died on Jan. 17, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. André, 51, was found steps away from the Open Door shelter in downtown Montreal, which was closed by public health officials because of plumbing problems and a COVID-19 outbreak. Quebec had also imposed a nighttime curfew to curb the spread of the virus. “We must keep in mind our collective responsibility when a death occurs that was avoidable,” coroner Stéphanie Gamache wrote in her report. André’s death was attributed to hypothermia in the context of severe alcohol intoxication. His blood-alcohol level was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Caledon and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation to hold historic Council-to-Council Meeting

May 15, 2025 203

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen This week, the Town of Caledon and…

Read more
National News

B.C. minister says government erred in not consulting First Nations on legislation

May 15, 2025 112

By Wolfgang Depner B.C.’s Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma said her government “made an error” in not…

Read more