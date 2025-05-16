National News
First Nations unity displayed at rally against separatism at Legislature

May 16, 2025

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Hundreds of people attended a rally that First Nations leaders from across Alberta organized at the Legislature in Edmonton to protest the premier’s ongoing separatist threats, which every speaker agreed would run roughshod over Treaty rights. The May 15 event opened with drumming and a grand entry while Elders burned sacred herbs for smudging, followed by remarks from leaders representing Treaty 6, 7 and 8. The protest was a way for Treaty First Nations in Alberta to present a united front in the face of Bill 54, which lowers the threshold for bringing forward a referendum. Premier Danielle Smith has said that she will hold a referendum on independence in 2026 if a petition in support of one gets enough…

