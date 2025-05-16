National News
ticker

Canadian campers going ‘elbows up’ this summer amid U.S. trade war

May 16, 2025 81 views

By Fakiha Baig Some outdoorsy Canadians are planning to build their tents with elbows up this summer as the season unofficially kicks off this long weekend. Sally Turner says she and her husband plan to do their camping, canoeing and biking this year in Canadian national parks, including at Jasper National Park this weekend, because of the U.S. trade war and U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls to make Canada a 51st state. “I have, in the past, camped in the United States, but that’s not going to happen in the near future,” Turner said while shopping for camping gear in Edmonton. “Most of the people I know are very much choosing to camp in Canada. Elbows up.” Albertan Travis Pegg, however, said he’s indifferent to the trade war. “The price…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta legislature adjourns after passing 19 bills, both parties lose caucus members

May 16, 2025 75

By Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson The spring sitting of Alberta’s legislature began under the cloud…

Read more
National News

First Nations in B.C. want New Democrats to kill fast-track bills

May 16, 2025 76

By Wolfgang Depner First Nations leaders are calling on Premier David Eby to immediately “kill” two…

Read more