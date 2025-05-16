National News
New Indigenous Services minister says she’s been handed the ‘toughest task’

May 16, 2025 96 views

By Alessia Passafiume As the first Indigenous person ever to lead the federal department responsible for delivering services to First Nations, Inuit and Métis, Mandy Gull-Masty knows she has a daunting task ahead. But the newly-appointed Indigenous services minister also knows what it’s like to sit at both sides of the table — as a cabinet minister now and, until recently, as the grand chief of the political body representing 20,000 Cree people in northern Quebec. “I know the importance of — what the value is — when people come here to ask,” the rookie MP told The Canadian Press Thursday from behind a desk still free of paperwork in her new downtown Ottawa office. “And I think that’s really important, especially for a lot of the big files that…

