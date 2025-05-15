Hajdu’s new role includes familiar territory

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY – Patty Hajdu is the new jobs and families minister, but she said Thursday that she’s already familiar with much of her federal cabinet portfolio. The Thunder Bay–Superior North MP became minister of jobs and families on Tuesday. She’s also the minister responsible for FedNor, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario. “There are aspects of this portfolio I know very well,” said Hajdu, who was minister of employment, workforce development and labour from January 2017 to November 2019. “But I am very excited to work on some of the social development programs that fall under this department,” Hajdu said. “For example, as you know, (Prime Minister Mark) Carney has talked about EI reform and a responsive…



