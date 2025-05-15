National News
ticker

Highlights of Ontario’s 2025 budget: U.S. tariff measures, boost for alcohol market

May 15, 2025 195 views

By Rianna Lim The Ontario government tabled a budget Thursday that focused on investments it says will protect Ontario workers in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The province is projecting a deficit of $14.6 billion this year, up from a forecast of $4.6 billion in last year’s budget, and a deficit of $7.8 billion next year. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said the budget seeks to help Ontario businesses and workers “weather the storm” to make the province’s economy resilient and competitive. Here are the highlights: U.S. TARIFFS AND ONTARIO WORKERS The budget is pledging to create a $5-billion fund to provide immediate relief to support sectors of the economy facing tariff-related disruptions. The budget describes this fund as an “emergency backstop” that will provide immediate relief for…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Montreal Innu man’s ‘inhumane’ death shows need for more homeless services: coroner

May 15, 2025 130

By Sidhartha Banerjee The death of an unhoused Innu man whose body was found inside a…

Read more
National News

Caledon and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation to hold historic Council-to-Council Meeting

May 15, 2025 203

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen This week, the Town of Caledon and…

Read more