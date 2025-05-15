National News
ticker

Onion Lake Cree Nation to proceed with legal challenge of Alberta sovereignty act

May 15, 2025 118 views

By Lisa Johnson Alberta’s bill lowering the bar for a separation referendum has spurred a First Nation to push ahead with a legal challenge against the premier’s flagship sovereignty act. Danielle Smith has said her Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act is needed to push back on what the province believes is unconstitutional federal encroachment on provincial jurisdiction. But Onion Lake Cree Nation Chief Henry Lewis says it undermines his community’s pre-existing treaty with the Crown. He announced the legal challenge is moving forward a day after Smith’s government passed a bill significantly lowering the threshold for citizens to prompt a referendum, including one on seceding from Canada. The First Nation filed a statement of claim in 2022, but lawyer Robert Hladun says the community put it on pause,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Montreal Innu man’s ‘inhumane’ death shows need for more homeless services: coroner

May 15, 2025 131

By Sidhartha Banerjee The death of an unhoused Innu man whose body was found inside a…

Read more
National News

Caledon and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation to hold historic Council-to-Council Meeting

May 15, 2025 203

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen This week, the Town of Caledon and…

Read more