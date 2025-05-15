National News
Researchers investigating “alarming” decline in Robson Valley mountain goat population

May 15, 2025 126 views

By Abigail Popple, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Rocky Mountain Goat Mountain goats have had a continuous presence in North America since they plodded across the Bering Strait tens of thousands of years ago, and the fluffy white creatures are ubiquitous on signs and statues throughout the Robson Valley. Despite their endearing place in local iconography, the valley’s mountain goat population has been declining over the past few decades – and researchers are unsure why. However, new research under way in the Robson Valley may give clues as to why populations are declining. Led by Kara MacAulay, a Prince George-based wildlife biologist for the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, the study will track 30 female mountain goats using GPS collars. This is the fourth study on Robson Valley…

