B.C. minister says government erred in not consulting First Nations on legislation

By Wolfgang Depner B.C.’s Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma says her government “made an error” in not adequately consulting First Nations on a bill proposing to speed up private and public infrastructure projects. Her admission came during debate on Bill 15 in the legislature about concerns relayed by the First Nations Leadership Council, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, and the B.C. Assembly of First Nations. Those opposed to the bill say it either needs to be fixed or killed because it undermines environmental assessments and the constitutional rights of First Nations to be consulted. Ma rejects the complaints, saying the proposed bill neither changes environmental standards nor the constitutional rights of First Nations to be consulted on projects. But she acknowledges that the government has misread the interests of…



