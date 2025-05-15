Library says its ‘surprised’ by stance of tenant who invested $1 million in building renovations

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal THUNDER BAY-The end of a lease agreement has created tension in the relationship between Thunder Bay Public Library and Anishinabek Employment and Training Services (AETS). In March, the Thunder Bay Public Library announced the expansion of its children’s area as part of a restructuring of the Waverley and Brodie Street facilities. The restructuring displaced AETS, which will reopen June 2 in their offices on the third floor of 523 Algoma St. North, and will continue to offer services in Suite 210 at 250 Park Ave. within Goods & Co in the former Eaton’s Building. The situation has left disappointment with AETS, causing it “shock and uncertainty” about the future of their relationship with the library’s leadership. In a statement to The…



