Six new measles exposure locations in Brantford

May 15, 2025 94 views

Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) is advising community members of new measles exposure locations in the region. GEPH said exposure to the measles virus may have occurred at the following locations, dates and times as indicated: Reach Gymnastics Club, West Brant, 111 Sherwood Drive, Brantford, on May 1, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Triple Arts Academy, 625 Park Road North Unit #2, Brantford, on May 3, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pius X Parish, 9 Waverly Street, Brantford, on May 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Reach Gymnastics Club, North Brant, 160 Brantwood Park Road, Brantford, on May 4, 2025, from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brantford General Hospital Emergency Room, 200 Terrace Hill St., Brantford, on May 8-9, 2025, from 9:20 p.m. to…

