Six new measles exposure locations in Brantford

Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) is advising community members of new measles exposure locations in the region. GEPH said exposure to the measles virus may have occurred at the following locations, dates and times as indicated: Reach Gymnastics Club, West Brant, 111 Sherwood Drive, Brantford, on May 1, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Triple Arts Academy, 625 Park Road North Unit #2, Brantford, on May 3, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pius X Parish, 9 Waverly Street, Brantford, on May 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Reach Gymnastics Club, North Brant, 160 Brantwood Park Road, Brantford, on May 4, 2025, from 10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Brantford General Hospital Emergency Room, 200 Terrace Hill St., Brantford, on May 8-9, 2025, from 9:20 p.m. to…
Related Posts
School ponders renaming
May 15, 2025 87
By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A deep dive into a city…
A musical from Tomson Highway, dancing skateboarders among NAC’s upcoming lineup
May 15, 2025 95
By Cassandra Szklarski A long-awaited musical from playwright Tomson Highway, a ’90s take on “Macbeth” and…