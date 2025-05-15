School ponders renaming

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A deep dive into a city high school’s history reveals it was named after a Catholic archbishop who endorsed residential schools. Now, staff members want a rewrite. Citing findings from extensive archival research and a commitment to reconciliation, teachers from Collège Béliveau are making the case for renaming their Grade 7-12 campus in Windsor Park. “It’s important for our students to see us stand up and call for change,” said Mélanie Dubois, who is among the group that found proof the building is named after Archbishop Arthur Béliveau (1870-1955). It is a common misconception the title is a tribute to Jean Béliveau (1931-2014), the Montreal Canadiens legend who is far more known among 21st century students, staff and their families….



