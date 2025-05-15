National News
ticker

School ponders renaming

May 15, 2025 86 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A deep dive into a city high school’s history reveals it was named after a Catholic archbishop who endorsed residential schools. Now, staff members want a rewrite. Citing findings from extensive archival research and a commitment to reconciliation, teachers from Collège Béliveau are making the case for renaming their Grade 7-12 campus in Windsor Park. “It’s important for our students to see us stand up and call for change,” said Mélanie Dubois, who is among the group that found proof the building is named after Archbishop Arthur Béliveau (1870-1955). It is a common misconception the title is a tribute to Jean Béliveau (1931-2014), the Montreal Canadiens legend who is far more known among 21st century students, staff and their families….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six new measles exposure locations in Brantford

May 15, 2025 94

Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) is advising community members of new measles exposure locations in the…

Read more
National News

A musical from Tomson Highway, dancing skateboarders among NAC’s upcoming lineup

May 15, 2025 95

By Cassandra Szklarski A long-awaited musical from playwright Tomson Highway, a ’90s take on “Macbeth” and…

Read more