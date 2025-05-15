National News
ticker

A musical from Tomson Highway, dancing skateboarders among NAC’s upcoming lineup

May 15, 2025 93 views

By Cassandra Szklarski A long-awaited musical from playwright Tomson Highway, a ’90s take on “Macbeth” and skateboarding stunts are among the spectacles bound for the National Arts Centre. Canada’s multidisciplinary home for the performing arts released a 2025-26 lineup Thursday that includes the return of holiday favourites including Handel’s “Messiah” by the NAC Orchestra and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s “Nutcracker” in December. In between are dance, orchestral, pop music and drama productions from new voices and established veterans. Here’s a look at some of the highlights. THEATRE Highway brings the third instalment of his “Rez Cycle” to NAC’s Indigenous Theatre program, with the world première of his musical “Rose.” The 2003 play is set on the Wasaychigan Hill Reserve in 1992, and revisits several characters from “The Rez Sisters” and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six new measles exposure locations in Brantford

May 15, 2025 94

Grand Erie Public Health (GEPH) is advising community members of new measles exposure locations in the…

Read more
National News

School ponders renaming

May 15, 2025 86

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press A deep dive into a city…

Read more