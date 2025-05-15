National News
Halfway River First Nation celebrates taekwondo champions

May 15, 2025 84 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca WONOWON, B.C. — A northeast B.C. First Nation is celebrating the accomplishments of its small but mighty taekwondo program. Illona Wiebe is a martial arts instructor at Halfway River First Nation (HRFN) and teaches classes with students each Tuesday. Wiebe says she began the program approximately a year ago, after she was encouraged to start a self-defence class at HRFN by her friend, Chris Souvie. Souvie is a resident of HRFN. Having married into the community, he lives on the reserve with his family. “I’d been given private kickboxing lessons,” recalls Wiebe. “Chris asked if I’d do it out there. “We decided that doing taekwondo would be better, because I can actually advance the kids and test them for belts.” Wiebe, a…

