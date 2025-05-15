National News
Tse’K’wa Heritage Society names summer 2025 artist in residence

May 15, 2025 81 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — With the backdrop of the Tse’K’wa cave behind her, Adrienne Greyeyes works with dedication and intent below a canopy, the carcass of a moose stretched as she scrapes hair from its hide. Greyeyes, who works as an Indian day school coordinator with the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, has for a portion of the summer gone back to an undying passion: art. She has been announced as Tse’k’wa’s artist in residence for the summer of 2025. Greyeyes holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Vancouver’s Emily Carr University of Art and Design. According to a press release, Greyeyes will be incorporating “combined teachings from Dane-zaa and Nehiyaw Elders to develop her hide-making skills” during eight weeks in…

