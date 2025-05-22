National News
‘Now is the time for action,’ says Kashechewan chief

May 22, 2025 134 views

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com With states of emergencies called due to serious flooding risks, First Nations leaders are urging upper levels of government to respond. Mushkegowuk Council is calling on Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to visit flood-threatened communities in Northern Ontario, as rising waters force full-scale evacuations in both Kashechewan and Fort Albany First Nations. Kashechewan Chief Hosea Wesley said his community gas endured near-annual evacuations during spring breakup. The federal government has promised to relocate the community to a safer location upstream, but those plans remain stalled. “It is unacceptable that the lives of our people continue to be put at risk every spring,” wrote Wesley in a statement Friday (May 2). “We have enough studies, we have enough promises, now…

