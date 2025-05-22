‘Unleashing Change’: Hard work pays off for pageant winner

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com COCHRANE – For Sydney Echum, pageants have never just been about the sash and crown, they’ve been a way to speak up and champion causes close to her heart. The 16-year-old from Moose Factory, now living in Cochrane, was crowned Teen Regional Canada 2025 at a competition held at Collège Boréal in Sudbury over the weekend. “It felt so good,” Echum told TimminsToday. “Like all the work that I’ve done paid off. I competed last year and I got third runner-up, and I knew that I wanted to go back right away. So putting in that hard work really made it feel worth it.” Echum is no stranger to the spotlight. She was crowned Miss Chimo 2024. The pageants, she said, have helped…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice