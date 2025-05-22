National News
B.C. municipalities join First Nations in criticism of tariff bills

May 22, 2025 204 views

By Wolfgang Depner Municipal leaders from across British Columbia have joined First Nations to ask the provincial government to withdraw or delay proposed legislation to fast-track major projects in response to U.S. tariffs. But the president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities says there’s no sign the government is changing course, after Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma fronted an online meeting last Friday with more than 120 local officials. Union president Trish Mandewo says members want the bill delayed until proper consultation can take place or “cancelled altogether.” That echoes the concerns of First Nations leaders who met Premier David Eby last Thursday and said they were deeply disappointed by the government’s refusal to withdraw the proposed legislation, which they described as unilateralism. Mandewo says local officials’ response to their own…

