Prestigious posthumous recognition for work of Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook

By McMichael Collection exhibition, Nunavut News The artwork of the late Inuk artist Annie Pootoogook continues to leave an enduring legacy after recent international recognition was given to one of her drawings. ARTnews, one of the most trusted sources of news in the art world, named Pootoogook’s 2002 coloured pencil and ink drawing Man Abusing His Partner one of the 100 best artworks of the 21st century. For William Huffman, the executive manager of the West Baffin Eskimo Co-Operative in Kinngait, Nunavut, it is a recognition well-deserved for the artist who died in 2016 under suspicious circumstances in Ottawa. “It’s not a surprise to us that she would be selected as one of the most significant artists of the 21st century. I mean, she did have a meteoric career,” Huffman…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice