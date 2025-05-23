B.C. First Nations fear protests and conflict over fast-track legislation

By Darryl Greer First Nations leaders in British Columbia say proposed legislation to fast-track resource projects will likely lead to protests and litigation should the provincial government push the law through. Robert Phillips with the First Nations Summit says the B.C. government’s proposed legislation, known as Bill 15, to approve infrastructure projects more quickly was done unilaterally, causing frustration and upset among First Nations leadership. He says there will be conflict, litigation and protests if the B.C. NDP fails to “kill the bill” without engaging with First Nations on potential amendments. Phillips and other First Nations representatives and municipal leaders spoke at a joint news conference to outline opposition to the legislation, which Premier David Eby says is needed to combat the threat of tariffs imposed by the United States…
