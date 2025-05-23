National News
ticker

Manitoba Tory loses critic duties but will remain in caucus after ethics probe

May 23, 2025 56 views

By Steve Lambert A Manitoba Progressive Conservative has been stripped of his critic duties in the wake of a report from the province’s ethics commissioner. Jeff Wharton is one of three Tories who were found by the ethics commissioner this week to have violated the conflict of interest law in pushing for a silica sand mine. The report says Wharton, former premier Heather Stefanson and former deputy premier Cliff Cullen tried to get approval for the project after the Tories lost the 2023 election but before the incoming NDP government was sworn in. Wharton has apologized and said he accepts the report’s findings, which include thousands of dollars in fines. Progressive Conservative Leader Obby Khan says Wharton will remain in caucus but has been removed as critic for business, mining,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations police and OPP raided a massive tobacco operation being run by a non-Indigenous criminal network. (Photos by Tara Lindemann) Story on page 3.
National News

Six Nations Police Project PANDA seizes over $9 million in contraband tobacco and illegal cannabis in massive plant shutdown

May 23, 2025 89

Six Nations shut down an illegal tobacco and cannabis operation on Chiefswood Road in March seizing…

Read more
National News

‘Cows and plows:’ The settlement over a broken Indigenous treaty shows the urgent need for more transparent governance

May 23, 2025 55

By Jas M. Morgan Members of the Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve (TTR) in Manitoba recently voted to…

Read more