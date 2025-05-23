National News
ticker

Prison time for woman guilty of child porn, bestiality

May 23, 2025 58 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A woman who admitted making and sharing pornography featuring her young child and using a cat in a sex act was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail by a Provincial Court judge in Prince George on Thursday, May 15. “It disturbs us all when we hear such acts of violence perpetrated by a mother against her child,” said Judge David Simpkin. The woman, whose name is banned from publication in order to protect the young victim, had pleaded guilty in November 2023 to four offences between January 2021 and May 2022: making child pornography, distributing child pornography, sexual interference of a person under 16 years of age and bestiality with a cat. The Crown had asked Simpkin for a total…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations police and OPP raided a massive tobacco operation being run by a non-Indigenous criminal network. (Photos by Tara Lindemann) Story on page 3.
National News

Six Nations Police Project PANDA seizes over $9 million in contraband tobacco and illegal cannabis in massive plant shutdown

May 23, 2025 89

Six Nations shut down an illegal tobacco and cannabis operation on Chiefswood Road in March seizing…

Read more
National News

‘Cows and plows:’ The settlement over a broken Indigenous treaty shows the urgent need for more transparent governance

May 23, 2025 55

By Jas M. Morgan Members of the Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve (TTR) in Manitoba recently voted to…

Read more