Prison time for woman guilty of child porn, bestiality

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A woman who admitted making and sharing pornography featuring her young child and using a cat in a sex act was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail by a Provincial Court judge in Prince George on Thursday, May 15. “It disturbs us all when we hear such acts of violence perpetrated by a mother against her child,” said Judge David Simpkin. The woman, whose name is banned from publication in order to protect the young victim, had pleaded guilty in November 2023 to four offences between January 2021 and May 2022: making child pornography, distributing child pornography, sexual interference of a person under 16 years of age and bestiality with a cat. The Crown had asked Simpkin for a total…
Related Posts
Six Nations Police Project PANDA seizes over $9 million in contraband tobacco and illegal cannabis in massive plant shutdown
May 23, 2025 89
Six Nations shut down an illegal tobacco and cannabis operation on Chiefswood Road in March seizing…
‘Cows and plows:’ The settlement over a broken Indigenous treaty shows the urgent need for more transparent governance
May 23, 2025 55
By Jas M. Morgan Members of the Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve (TTR) in Manitoba recently voted to…