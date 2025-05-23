First Nations leaders pledge ‘confrontation on the ground’ over Ontario mining bill

By Liam Casey Several First Nations travelled from the far reaches of northern Ontario to Queen’s Park in Toronto on Thursday to have their voices heard on a proposed law that seeks to significantly speed up mining approvals in their traditional lands, only to come away exasperated with Premier Doug Ford’s government. Several dozen First Nations leaders and supporters sang and beat a large drum before entering a committee hearing for Bill 5, an omnibus bill introduced by the province as its solution to build mines faster. With words failing, several First Nations leaders pledged to take the fight to the land should the province stay its course. “There will be confrontation on the ground,” said Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of Nishnawbe Aski Nation after voicing concerns at a committee…



