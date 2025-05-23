Caledon, Mississaugas host Council-to-Council discussion

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen On May 14, the Town of Caledon and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) came together for a council-to-council discussion at the historic and newly renovated Council House in Hagersville. The gathering helped to reaffirm their commitment to reconciliation, mutual respect, and their goal of working together closely. During the gathering, Elder Darin Wybenga held a treaty education session, which was an important step in strengthening relationships between the councils and promoting a better understanding between the Town and Indigenous communities. In Mayor Groves’ presentation on friendship, she presented a wood board in friendship and with respect to Ogimaa-Kwe (Chief) Claire Sault of the MCFN. “The board was crafted by a local artisan, using wood from a fallen black…



