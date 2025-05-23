National News
‘Different from a textbook’: Doig Day returns in 2025 to educate kids about Indigenous culture and language

May 23, 2025 60 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca DOIG RIVER, B.C. — With a little wind in the air, school buses parked in an area on the grounds of Doig River First Nation (DRFN) for the annual Doig Day. One by one, excited fourth graders filed off the vehicles on May 22nd, donning navy blue t-shirts for what has become a tradition for School District 60 students. Started in the 1970s in a classroom with a handful of students, the event has become a staple on the North Peace region’s cultural calendar. Community members, industry partners and the public explored the area, with stations dedicated to hunting and trapping, smoking meat, preparing a moose hide to use for materials such as clothing and drums and even learning the Beaver alphabet….

