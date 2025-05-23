National News
ticker

Trump tariff threats on EU, Apple, send US futures and global markets skidding

May 23, 2025 55 views

By Jiang Junzhe And Matt Ott U.S. futures and global markets slumped Friday after President Donald Trump posted a pair of tariff threats on social media, one aimed at Apple and the other at the European Union. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.5% and Nasdaq futures tumbled 1.7% before the bell. Oil prices fell and Treasury yields sank. Markets took a sharp turn downward after Trump posted on social media that he wants “a straight 50% Tariff” on the EU beginning June 1 because representatives of the bloc have been difficult in negotiations. European markets fell nearly immediately after Trump’s post on his own Truth Social site. Germany’s DAX quickly swung to a 1.9% loss, while the CAC 40 in Paris fell 2.4%….

