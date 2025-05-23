Six Nations Police Project PANDA seizes over $9 million in contraband tobacco and illegal cannabis in massive plant shutdown

Six Nations shut down an illegal tobacco and cannabis operation on Chiefswood Road in March seizing over $9 million in illegal tobacco and cannabis (Turtle Island News Photo) SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER, ON – Six Nations Police seized over 25,000 kg (or 25 metric tonnes) of contraband tobacco. (fine cut tobacco and cigarettes) with an estimated street value of more than $6.29 million, over $3 million in illegal cannabis and 15 firearms after shutting down what they called a “criminal network” producing and manufacturing contraband tobacco on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory in March. The four month long investigation was kicked off after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau’s (OCEB) launched Project PANDA in February 2025 supporting Six Nations Police Service in an…



