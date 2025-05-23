National News
ticker

Memoir tackles intergenerational trauma and the author’s determination to overcome circumstances

May 23, 2025 151 views

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Chyana Marie Sage offers a brutally honest look at the impact intergenerational trauma had on her family in her memoir Soft as Bones. “It’s a story that I knew was important for me to tell, not just for my own personal healing or the healing of my family and the acknowledgement of what we went through, but also recognizing that our story is one small piece of the puzzle that makes up the mosaic of Indigenous people across Turtle Island,” said Sage, who is Cree, Métis and Salish. Sage earned her Master of Fine Arts in creative non-fiction from Columbia University, in Manhattan. She has been teaching online courses in remote Indigenous communities for Connected North and is also a journalist. Residing…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Dene Nation rallies against Alberta separatism

May 23, 2025 139

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Dene National Chief George Mackenzie has a…

Read more
National News

Why Canada hosts more old passenger jets than any other country — by far

May 23, 2025 148

By Christopher Reynolds Each morning, travellers and cargo take off from Montreal’s Trudeau airport for a…

Read more