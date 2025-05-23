18-year-old from Ivujivik takes action against Elections Canada

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News An 18-year-old from Ivujivik has issued a formal complaint to Elections Canada. Tiivi Tullaugak says he wants to hold the government agency accountable for failing to arrive in his community on April 28, federal election day, to set up polling stations. “I knew I had to do something, not just for our community but for Nunavik,” he said. Tullaugak said he would have voted in the election — his first — if he’d had the chance. Liberal Mandy Gull-Masty won the riding with 12,578 votes, defeating second-place finisher incumbent Sylvie Bérubé of the Bloc Québécois who received 10,381 votes, and two other candidates. Elections Canada is investigating why people were denied the chance to vote in seven Nunavik communities on election…



