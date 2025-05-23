‘Significant amount of work’ to be done planning new hospital

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source KENORA — A new All Nations Hospital to replace the Lake of the Woods District Hospital will be completed in 6-8 years and cost over $800 million to design and build, hospital officials told reporters Thursday. A key feature of the new hospital will be an “expansion in traditional healing, traditional medicines (and) cultural practices” for Indigenous patients, said Cheryl O’Flaherty, CEO of the district hospital. “We’re also hoping to build a larger campus of care, have other health-care partners co-locate on the same property as us, and really essentially build a location where the population will be able to attend for health-care services regardless of whether it’s hospital, primary care, mental health and addiction services, that sort of thing….



