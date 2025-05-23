National News
Native Centre gets $73K grant for HR role

May 23, 2025 162 views

By Paige Seburn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report The Niagara Regional Native Centre in Niagara-on-the-Lake announced yesterday it received a $73,100 seed grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation for a human resources manager. Halley Irwin, the centre’s director of development and community engagement, said the funding will support a human resources manager, who will be a part of recruitment and strengthen the centre’s capacity to serve the Indigenous community. Cynthia Whyte was hired for the position on a one-year contract in February and works closely with the executive director to create an internal system for human resources at the centre and strengthening its team of staff — a “strictly internal” role, said Irwin. “To help us put some structure in place to support our staff,” Irwin told The…

